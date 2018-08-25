Former Bachelor contestant sells unit
The former Bachelor contestant Bec Chin and her fiance Dean Vicelich have secured $726,000 for their Wentworth Point apartment.
McGrath Concord agent Ania Aquino sold the home for the couple, who marry next month, as they are off to Chipping Norton.
They have a baby, Savannah Rose born last December.
There was a $720,000 price guide for their well-appointed apartment which occupies a private corner in the Lipari block.
The dietitian was in the 2015 Bachelor series where Sam Wood chose Snezana Markoski in the showâ€™s finale.
Dean Vicelich, a former rugby league player in the NSW Cup grade, is a director at Smart Property Projects, a building and refurbishment company specialising in healthcare projects.