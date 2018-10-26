Former Aussie tennis prodigy dead at 34

Todd Reid plays his first match at the 2008 APS Manly Seaside Tennis Championship at the Manly Lawn Tennis Centre.

AUSTRALIAN tennis is in shock following the premature death of former prodigy Todd Reid.

Reid, 34, passed away on Tuesday.

Once touted as the future of Australian tennis, Reid won the 2002 Wimbledon junior singles crown, seeming evidence of imminent greatness.

Signed by International Management Group at 13 and recipient of a reported $450,000 in contracts as a junior, Reid was a colossal talent.

His promise was so prodigious, the New York Times ran a 3000-word profile on the "next big thing."

But after a stellar junior career and climbing to the brink of the top 100 - No.105 - in 2004, Reid battled illness and injury.

Sapped by glandular fever just as his career shaped to blossom, Reid vanished from view.

He quit tennis in 2005 before attempting several comebacks, the most recent in 2014 when he won the Victorian grasscourt championships.

The Sydneysider had maintained contact with several contemporaries.

His former peers are shattered at his death, the cause of which is unknown.

