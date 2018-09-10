Menu
Nicklas Bendtner of Arsenal reacts
Soccer

PL cult hero charged after ‘leaving taxi driver with broken jaw’

10th Sep 2018 11:45 AM

NICKLAS Bendtner has been reported to Copenhagen police by a taxi driver who claims the Danish football star was behind a violent attack which left him with a broken jaw.

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet cited unnamed sources saying Bendtner was arrested early on Sunday, charged with violence, but later released by the police.

Bendtner plays for Norwegian side Rosenborg but was not picked for the Danish national team that on Sunday defeated Wales in the Nations League.

A spokesman for Copenhagen police said there had been a number of reported cases during the night involving violence against taxi drivers, but he declined to comment on individual cases.

Nicklas Bendtner of Denmark looks on
A spokesman for Rosenborg declined to comment and the Danish Football Association also declined to comment.

Bendtner could not be reached for comment.

The 30-year-old who was left out of the Denmark squad that reached the knock-out stage of the World Cup in Russia this year, burst onto the scene in 2005 as a precocious talent at Arsenal, but was soon on loan to Birmingham City.

He went on to play for Sunderland, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest but his goals were often overshadowed by tabloid tales of drink-fuelled escapades.

After signing for Rosenborg, Bendtner has started to rediscover his best form, winning the Norwegian title in 2017 and has netted 24 goals in 47 games.

