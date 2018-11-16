New Boomer ready to shed ex-AFL tag

With any luck, Craig Moller might actually shake the ex-AFL footballer tag after making the Australian Boomers squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Melbourne.

Moller, 24, is one of three Melbourne United players in the 12-man squad, with two-time Olympian David Barlow and Mitch McCarron poised to face Iran (November 30) and Qatar (December 3).

The one-time Fremantle Dockers-listed rookie ruckman Moller will become the first AFL code-hopper to suit up for the Boomers.

"It's always going to be a common subject that comes up the footy," Moller said.

"I'm certainly happy that I made the switch back to basketball."

Moller, whose one game for Ross Lyons' Dockers was in Round 23, has proven to be a revelation since trading the Sherrin for a Wilson in 2016.

Former Fremantle Docker Craig Moller will become first basketball code-hopper to suit up for the Boomers. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

He started out with the Sydney Kings, where he played 12 games, before moving to Melbourne and helping United win the NBL championship last season.

"I have enormous belief in myself, but even I didn't think it (Boomers) would happen this quick," Moller said.

"I just give good energy every game, that's what I try and do, and play my role, (United coach) Dean (Vickerman) always talks about being a star in your role, not necessarily trying to do too much.

"I've had games of high minutes and some low-minute games, whatever has been required, particularly at the defensive end and on the glass as well."

But Kings coach Andrew Gaze predicted the rapid rise when Moller signed with United.

The Australian legend said Moller had the "upside" to be a "potential Olympian".

Craig Moller in action for Melbourne United.

The endorsement even caught Moller by surprise.

"The Olympics coming up is going to be one of Australia's greatest ever teams so probably not much of a chance for that one," Moller said.

"But certainly, when he said that, it was something that I wanted to strive for and hoped to get to in the future … I'm realistic, I know where I'm at, (but) it is a future goal."

Australia must win one of the next two qualifiers to book its ticket to China.

Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis said Moller's ability to impact games - with and without the ball - was the catalyst for his call-up.

"He's someone we've spoken about for a while now, he's been intriguing, I guess, in terms of his size, athleticism and his ability to effect the game defensively," Lemanis said.

"The activity on an offensive rebound, just to keep it alive to get you a second shot, busting through a screen … just to make it that little bit tougher (on the shooter)."

Moller will partner McCarron, Cameron Gliddon and Todd Blanchfield on the wings, with United captain and Boomers sharpshooter Chris Goulding rested after recent injury setbacks.