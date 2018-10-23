Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former high profile AFL player has been filmed snorting what looks like a white powder.
A former high profile AFL player has been filmed snorting what looks like a white powder.
AFL

AFL premiership star in white powder video

23rd Oct 2018 11:41 AM

AN AFL premiership player has been filmed snorting white powder.

According to multiple reports, a video that was spread on social media shows a former player cheered on by a group of men chanting his nickname.

The video shows the man snorting one of five lines of powder on the surface in front of him - prompting screams and cheers from the men alongside him.

"Oh my god, oh my f***ing god," one man can be heard saying, The Herald Sun reports.

An AFL spokesman has said the league is investigating the video.

"We are aware of a video currently circulating and are looking into the matter," league spokesman Jay Allen said.

A still image taken from a video shows a man snorting a white substance
A still image taken from a video shows a man snorting a white substance

"We won't be providing any further comment until we have all relevant information and have completed our inquiries."

Channel 7 reporter Tom Browne told Triple M's Hot Breakfast said the video shows a "high profile AFL figure".

"There's a high profile AFL figure who looks like they're snorting a white substance - and a considerable amount of white substance - being egged on by people around the particular high profile AFL figure doing the rounds," Browne said.

"I think it will become a significant story."

AFL great and Triple M breakfast show host Luke Darcy described the video as "an unbelievable bit of vision".

Related Items

Show More
afl crime drugs editors picks premiership video white powder

Top Stories

    Will Lismore have its wettest October on record?

    premium_icon Will Lismore have its wettest October on record?

    Weather THE Northern Rivers has had "fairly significant” rainfall this month - so much that we could be about to break a weather record.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 1:00 PM
    Lismore woman to be found not guilty of murder

    premium_icon Lismore woman to be found not guilty of murder

    Crime Man's death had a 'devastating impact' on loved ones, court hears

    Casino schoolgirls start their own business

    Casino schoolgirls start their own business

    News The sisters are excited to share their skin care products

    Rural wedding venue rules to be considered by council

    premium_icon Rural wedding venue rules to be considered by council

    Council News Options for regulating the venues will be considered this week

    Local Partners