Former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson was previously sentenced to six months home detention in January 2017. Picture: Adam Taylor

Philip Wilson, the former Catholic Archbishop of Adelaide, has had his criminal conviction of covering up child sex abuse quashed on appeal.

The former archbishop appealed the conviction with the judge handing down his decision today meaning Mr Wilson is now a free man.

He was previously sentenced to six months home detention for the crime in January 2017.

