Curtains raised on new career for radio producer

Former Byron Bay Triplex Cinema owner Peter Castaldi is back in the shire with a new role.

Former Byron Bay Triplex Cinema owner Peter Castaldi is back in the shire with a new role.

FORMER Byron bay triplex Cinema owner Peter Castaldi is back in the Byron Shire as the new producer at the Brunswick Picture House.

Mr Castaldi built, owned and operated the Byron Bay Triplex Cinema.

He was also with ABC TV and Radio for 15 years as an Arts and Entertainment reporter and producer for Triple J and Review.

Mr Castaldi was also artistic director of the Olympic Arts Film Festival and tour manager and director of the Big Screen Tour for Screen Australia.

He has also been an Executive Chef and restaurateur.

Mr Castaldi said he will work with the Brunswick Picture House team to expand the venue's offerings across music, cabaret, comedy, circus and film.

"My background swings towards cinema, screen and festivals, which is not to say that I haven't dabbled in, and have a great love and respect, for live entertainment in all its forms," he said.

"It's hard for me to put into words the excitement I feel at this remarkable opportunity, one that allows me to marry my skills and experience with that of the amazing work done to date by the Brunswick Picture House," Castaldi said.

After laying dormant for over 30 years, the curtains lifted at the Brunswick Picture House theatre in March 2016 and it began a new lease on life, lovingly restored by the creative team behind the award-winning, internationally-acclaimed circus / cabaret sensations La Soirée and Club Swizzle.

For details visit brunswickpicturehouse.com.au.