Form of full-strength Coraki is an ominous warning

TYLER'S DOUBLE: Tyler Gaddes scored two goals in Coraki's win over Waratahs in Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah. Shez Napper

CORAKI defeated Waratahs 6-1 in a top-of-the-table clash in Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey.

In the other game on Saturday, Ballina and Northern Star drew 1-all.

The match of the round soon became a walk in the park for Coraki at the Goonellabah hockey complex.

The premiers were at full strength for the first time in weeks - an ominous sign for Waratahs and all other teams.

Coraki led 5-0 before Waratahs pulled one back.

Bailey Powell opened the scoring when he converted a penalty corner 11 minutes in, then Tyler Gaddies added via another penalty corner.

After Matt Scurr scored a quality goal in the second quarter Coraki went in at half-time leading 3-0.

Waratahs were still in it and with their pedigree were capable of coming back.

But Coraki continued on, with Utah Chilcott scoring a field goal and Gaddies converting his second penalty corner for Coraki to lead 5-0 at three-quarter time.

Luke Catterall scored a field goal for the visitors five minutes into the fourth quarter and Powell converted his second penalty corner for a final scoreline of 6-1.

At the bottom end of the ladder, Ballina would have been happy with their effort in holding Star to a 1-all draw.

Star were without key man Mark Harris while Ballina were on song.

Matt Harmon opened the scoring in the second quarter and Star led 1-0 at the break.

Corey Watson responded in the third quarter with a superb back-stick shot that gave Star goalkeeper Michael Lock no chance.

Both sides had their chances to win but solid defence led by Josh Garrett for Ballina and James Harmon for Star prevented further scoring.