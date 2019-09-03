Forget spring, we're going straight into summer

Shorts-and-thongs weather forecast for the first week of Spring.

TREVOR VEALE

THE Northern Rivers appears to have said goodbye to winter quickly, with shorts-and-thongs weather forecast for the first week of spring.

Temperatures are even forecast to reach the 30s for a couple of days from Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast shows daytime temperatures are predicted to be nice and warm with mostly sunny conditions and light winds.

It will be 25 in Lismore today, 29C on Wednesday, 31C on Thursday and 30C on Friday before temperatures drops a few degrees by the weekend.

Temperatures will reach 33C in Casino on Thursday, and 32C on Friday.

For areas on the coast, overnight temperatures are forecast to fall to between 9C and 13C with daytime temperatures reaching around 30C.

The weekend looks set to bring milder temperatures, with 22C forecast for Sunday in Ballina and Byron Bay.

BoM Weather Situation

A ridge of high pressure lies over New South Wales while a weak trough crosses the northern and eastern parts of the state today, but with little impact, allowing the ridge to remain the dominant feature in the region.

Another weak trough is expected cross the state on Tuesday, while the next significant cold front looks set to arrive at the end of the week, preceded by very warm weather in many districts.