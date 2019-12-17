Forget Christmas indulgence, it’s time to start training

GET FIT: Now is the time to start training for the 2020 Samson Challenge.

GET FIT: Now is the time to start training for the 2020 Samson Challenge.

ONE of Lismore’s most popular fitness challenges will celebrate its 10th year in 2020 with a new mystery section.

The Samson Fitness Challenge will be held on March 6-7 and more than 600 people are expected to compete to raise money for local charity Our Kids.

Event organiser Jason Clarke said December was the month when many people started training to “ensure they can last the distance”.

“The Samson is now in its 10th year. This time we have a Mystery Leg, which will incorporate the number 10 and promises to keep our competitors guessing. Watch this space,” he said.

The Samson sees teams of four people complete nine gruelling challenges including strength activities, running, swimming and an outdoor obstacle course.

The fittest team takes home the Samson Title.

The 2020 Samson will include Samson Solo for adults, Samson Teen Sprint and Samson Kids, to ensure there is something for all ages.

The Samson raises funds for Our Kids to help purchase paediatric equipment for local hospitals.

This year funds raised will go towards a wireless CTG machine at Lismore Base Hospital to help record foetal heartbeats and contractions during labour.

The Samson will start at Hepburn Park in Goonellabah, the run will take competitors through the streets to the GSAC where the swim leg will take place before competitors will run back to the oval and complete the last two fitness legs.

“The Samson attracts people from all over the state and South East Queensland who enjoy keeping fit,” Mr Clarke said.

“This event is a way to put your body to the test and at the same time help support local children.”

Registrations are now open online and the early bird fee is $320 per team. For more details on the course head to www.lismoresamson.com or phone the Our Kids office on 6620 2705.