‘Forever grateful’: Battista family thanks the paper

Letter to The Northern Star:

I hope you all know that you and the daily paper that we come to love and be so much part of our lives, will be incredibly missed.

The paper in its current form plays a significant part in this community.

You share the news, you tell people’s stories, the good and the bad, you highlight issues, you celebrate a person’s life and you share when we can gather when one’s life has gone and so much more.

You have created community and built community. Thank you.

You have been a part of so many lives through the paper and touch them in so many ways.

Personally from the Battista family, thank you for being part of our lives.

You have been there with us in the good and the bad, you have celebrated with us from when we got awards at the Left Bank Café, you captured us in flood and in the fire, you championed us when we step into local government, and shed tears with us during our son’s journey. Thank you.

Without a doubt your contribution in making Our Kids and Our House much loved and trusted names is recognised and we are forever grateful.

You have been part of touching so many families across our region and will continue so because you told our story, and from telling our story, funds were raised and much equipment was bought. Thank you.

The facility that Our House has become for those in our community during their medical journey, is attributable to the community support which, again, you and your team played such a significant role. Thank you.

Thank you again to all of you, your past and present team of journalists, photographers, advertisers, administration and leadership team.

Thank you for telling our story, capturing our moments and being part of our family.

Here is a few of my favourites front pages about our family story that you have captured:

● My dad is going to give me his kidney (August 20, 2002)

● Life-giving surgery a winner (November 12, 2005)

● Kidney transplant boy home for family Christmas (December 22, 2005)

● Blast Rock Café (June 1, 2005)

● Left Bank couple decide it is time to move on (May 16, 2006)

● Rebekka tops the power list (August 22, 2019)

● God’s Got This (November 29, 2019).

