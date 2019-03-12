Forestry denies koala-sniffer dogs suitable to find wildlife

KOALAS: Protestors at the Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie are demanding action to protect wildlife.

KOALAS: Protestors at the Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie are demanding action to protect wildlife. Jimmy Malecki

A LOGGING site located within Gibberagee State Forest, near Whiporie, could become a protest site again if negotiations on wildlife risk management don't advance between NSW Forestry Corporation and North East Forest Alliance (NEFA).

NSW Forestry Corporation spokesperson today said koala-sniffer dogs are not the most suitable way to identify if wildlife is present at the site.

"In the past we did trial using a koala sniffer dog as part of searches in another operation but have determined it is more suitable for qualified staff to undertake this work," a spokeswoman said.

"We have a dedicated team who ensure that the strict rules around timber harvesting are always implemented in every operation.

"In Gibberagee we have searched for evidence of koalas and active koala use and marked koala feed trees on maps and in the field to ensure they are protected.

"This work is ongoing, we have protected additional trees as a precautionary measure and are working with the EPA to make sure we are complying with the rules."

The spokeswoman said the long-term sustainability of the forests and the ability to provide habitat for wildlife like koalas as well as timber is at the forefront of their forest management.

"Each time we harvest timber we make sure that Koala habitat and feed trees are protected and that the portion of forest harvested is regrown with new trees."

Last Wednesday, a lock on protest was terminated at the site after two days of activities.

"The North East Forest Alliance has called time on its protest action on the condition Forestry Corporation takes up its offer to pay for trialling a specially trained koala-scat detection dog," a social media post was published in the Passionate Planet Protectors Facebook page.

"A truce has been called between Forestry Corporation and activists occuping (sic) a logging site in the Gibberagee State Forest," the post confirmed.