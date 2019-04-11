Forestry Corp fined for doing work near extremely rare plant

THE Environment Protection Authority has fined the Forestry Corporation of NSW $16,500 for doing work near an extremely rare and threatened plant.

The forestry activities were conducted in an exclusion zone in Gibberagee State Forest, near Whiporie.

The EPA alleges that in September 2017, the Forestry Corporation failed to implement the required protections for the rare threatened plant, Melichrus Gibberagee, despite knowing of its location.

EPA officers inspected the site and reported that multiple trees had been cut down and a large area of groundcover had been disturbed around the Melichrus plant.

While the plant itself remained unharmed at the time of the inspection, EPA officers determined that the disturbance in the exclusion zone was contrary to the requirements of the approval.

The EPA's acting director of Forestry, Jackie Miles, said: "Exclusion zones are not suggestions - they are firm boundaries that must be implemented during forestry operations to protect important habitat and threatened species, including Melichrus.

"The Melichrus is an extremely rare plant - it is only known to occur in and around the Gibberagee State Forest.

"While FCNSW took some steps to protect the Melichrus plant in the forest, the EPA believes there was a failure to put this plant's protection as a priority in their planning and operations.”

North East Forest Alliance spokesman, Dailan Pugh, said they were "incredulous” the EPA had not acknowledged the fine was a consequence of their complaints.

"It is only because we queried them about this omission that they told us that they had fined the Forestry Corporation $16,500 for the Melichrus breach a week ago,” he said.

"They are intent on denying it had anything to do with our complaint.”

The EPA is continuing to investigate several community reports of alleged forestry breaches in the Gibberagee area.

Members of the community are encouraged to report their concerns to the 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555.