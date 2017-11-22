Forestry by-product could power 200,000 North Coast homes

FUTURE TIMBER: Plantation forestry offers part of the solution, but biological diversity is highest in native forests. Photo Jamie Brown / The Northern Star

NEW research suggests there are enough residues in the North Coast's sustainably managed forests and sawmills to power more than 200,000 local homes per year.

The news forms part of a recent report by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), which found more than one million tonnes of forestry residues from harvesting operations could be used for bioenergy, with no adverse environmental impacts.

DPI Research Scientist Fabiano Ximenes, who is presenting findings at today's Bioenergy2017 conference in Sydney, said the two-and-a-half-year project analysed the production forests surrounding regional hubs Grafton, Kempsey and Bulahdelah.

"The research showed that there are also exciting opportunities in the production of biofuels and high-value chemicals, so there is significant untapped potential in NSW forests,” he said.

"Use of the biomass for bioenergy has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emission reductions, due to the displacement of fossil fuels.

"There are also additional benefits of removing the residues that would otherwise decay or burn in the forest, such as a reduction in forest management operational costs, reduced fuel loads and supporting regional development by creation of a new industry.”

Recent changes in state and federal legislation also now recognise bioenergy as a renewable energy source.