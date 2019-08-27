FOREST STABBING: Two Coffs teens met at bush party

Acting Crime Manager Ian Corcoran addresses the media outside the police station on Tuesday. Photo by Trevor Veale

THE two teenagers involved in a stabbing at a forest north of Coffs Harbour only met each other on the night of the incident.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday (the early hours of Sunday morning), police were called to the Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca, following reports a man had been wounded.

It's understood the two were at an illegal rave party in the forest at the time.

Acting Crime Manager Inspector Ian Corcoran briefed the media on the stabbing this morning at Coffs Harbour police station.

He would not say how many people were at the doof.

"There was a gathering of people up in that area and we are still trying to establish the reason for them being up in that area," Insp Corcoran said.

The Advocate understands the 18-year-old victim was stabbed five times but police could only confirm that two of his wounds, to his abdomen and arm, were serious enough to require hospitalisation.

The weapon has not been located.

A short time after arriving at the forest police arrested a 16-year-old man and he was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail and faced a children's court on Monday.

Both the victim and alleged perpetrator are from Coffs Harbour.

A number of fires were also lit in the area at the time, and police believe they may have been deliberately lit given a number of ignition points have been located along the roadside.

Insp Corcoroan confirmed they were lit at the same time of the gathering.

"There are some fires in that area that we are looking into but we cannot say if they are related to the gathering up there or the stabbing and at this early stage of the investigation we've found no connection to indicate that they are linked."

"The RFS has referred some information on to us but we would welcome any information from the public."

There are currently six separate fires being monitored by authorities along Sherwood Road, logged on the NSW Rural Fire Service Fires Near Me website.