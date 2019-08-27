Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Acting Crime Manager Ian Corcoran addresses the media outside the police station on Tuesday. Photo by Trevor Veale
Acting Crime Manager Ian Corcoran addresses the media outside the police station on Tuesday. Photo by Trevor Veale
News

FOREST STABBING: Two Coffs teens met at bush party

Janine Watson
27th Aug 2019 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE two teenagers involved in a stabbing at a forest north of Coffs Harbour only met each other on the night of the incident.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday (the early hours of Sunday morning), police were called to the Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca, following reports a man had been wounded.

It's understood the two were at an illegal rave party in the forest at the time.

Acting Crime Manager Inspector Ian Corcoran briefed the media on the stabbing this morning at Coffs Harbour police station.

He would not say how many people were at the doof.

"There was a gathering of people up in that area and we are still trying to establish the reason for them being up in that area," Insp Corcoran said.

The Advocate understands the 18-year-old victim was stabbed five times but police could only confirm that two of his wounds, to his abdomen and arm, were serious enough to require hospitalisation.

The weapon has not been located.

A short time after arriving at the forest police arrested a 16-year-old man and he was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail and faced a children's court on Monday.

Both the victim and alleged perpetrator are from Coffs Harbour.

A number of fires were also lit in the area at the time, and police believe they may have been deliberately lit given a number of ignition points have been located along the roadside.

Insp Corcoroan confirmed they were lit at the same time of the gathering.

"There are some fires in that area that we are looking into but we cannot say if they are related to the gathering up there or the stabbing and at this early stage of the investigation we've found no connection to indicate that they are linked."

"The RFS has referred some information on to us but we would welcome any information from the public."

There are currently six separate fires being monitored by authorities along Sherwood Road, logged on the NSW Rural Fire Service Fires Near Me website.

coffs harbour crime editors picks forest stabbing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Why woman was found not guilty of 'horrific' home invasion

    premium_icon Why woman was found not guilty of 'horrific' home invasion

    Crime THE victim was attacked and tied up before his home was ransacked in the middle of the night.

    Incredible effort save sawmill from deliberately lit fire

    premium_icon Incredible effort save sawmill from deliberately lit fire

    Business Hurfords says it's 'business as usual' at the Casino site

    JAIL CLOSURE: Fears for loss of pay and conditions

    premium_icon JAIL CLOSURE: Fears for loss of pay and conditions

    Breaking Unions says switch from public to private prisons has been painful

    Peter Allen's cousin gives rare insight into entertainer

    premium_icon Peter Allen's cousin gives rare insight into entertainer

    News Why does Tenterfield celebrate Peter Allen?