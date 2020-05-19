Forest saviours: groups unite to help critical habitat

Santos Organics marketing manager Annina Helenelund and Rainforest Rescue CEO Branden Barber at the Rainforest Rescue base in Mullumbimby on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The two organisations have partnered together to help protect the Daintree Rainforest.

Santos Organics marketing manager Annina Helenelund and Rainforest Rescue CEO Branden Barber at the Rainforest Rescue base in Mullumbimby on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The two organisations have partnered together to help protect the Daintree Rainforest.

MULLUMBIMBY-based Rainforest Rescue and Santos Organics have announced a partnership to help protect one of the world’s oldest lowland tropical rainforests.

The team at Rainforest Rescue is well acquainted with Tropical Far North Queensland’s Daintree Rainforest, which has more than 135 million years of history and is an absolute biodiversity haven.

Santos Organics has just announced its 2020 Bushfire Recovery and Rainforest Protection support.

The non-profit has committed $20,000 to Rainforest Rescue’s work in the Daintree.

Rainforest Rescue CEO Branden Barber welcomed the support.

“We couldn’t be happier to have the partnership of Santos Organics in protecting rainforests,” Mr Barber said.

Mullumbimby-based Rainforest Rescue is working to save areas around the Daintree. PHOTO: Martin Stringer

“This level of support is inspiring for each of us and it’s a powerful confirmation of the importance of rainforests.

“We are delighted and grateful to include this strong support for our next rainforest rescues and to work together, protecting rainforests forever.”

Rainforest Rescue’s mission is to protect rainforests from being damaged or degraded at any stage in the future.

The company buys vulnerable coastal rainforest sites that aren’t part of the existing, protected Daintree National Park.

Sites that need rehabilitation are subject to extensive work to restore them to lush rainforest habitats.

Rainforest Rescue has bought back 34 properties in the Daintree lowlands so far, so they’ll be forever protected from threatening activities.

Santos Organics marketing manager Annina Helenelund said the cause was important to them.

“Preventing future disasters and climate change by helping to protect and restore our precious rainforests is a key priority for Santos Organics, and we are so excited to partner with Rainforest Rescue to help protect one of the world’s most ancient rainforests and all the wildlife that call it home,” she said.

Santos Organics is a not-for-profit which runs health food stores in Mullumbimby and Byron Bay.

Ms Helenelund said all purchases made there would support their social and environmental projects.

Along with supporting Rainforest Rescue, the group is this year supporting Friends of the Koala, WIRES and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

The team at Rainforest Rescue has already found the next at-risk property to involve in their mission.

The Daintree is home to many native species including highly threatened species.