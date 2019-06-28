Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Women are invited down to Pottsville on Saturday to take part in forest bathing.
Women are invited down to Pottsville on Saturday to take part in forest bathing. ROSEWARNE SHARYN
News

Forest bathers soak up nature as Japanese craze hits Tweed

Michael Doyle
by
28th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BECOMING one with nature and immersing yourself in the forest could be the perfect way to relax and unwind.

Forest bathing is a popular activity in Japan and has now hit Australian shores.

Kerri Mackenzie and her team will be hosting their first official all-female forest bathing session at Pottsville Environment Park on Saturday.

Mrs Mackenzie, who founded the Women's Forest Bathing Club, said contrary to popular belief, there was no water involved in the sessions.

"It does not involve removing your clothes or anything like that," she said.

The sessions involve women roaming the forest and gaining a sense of relaxation according to Mrs Mackenzie.

"We have been on this earth for so long and 99.9 percent of that was in nature and there is something about being in nature which is like coming home," she said.

"There is a disconnect in society now and we forget what it is like to be in the presence of other women."

The session will start at 9.30am and run for about an hour.

Women who wish to sign up to the bathing session are encouraged to go to Mrs Mackenzie's website.

forest bathing pottsville pottsville environment park pottsville events tweed news whats on tweed whatson tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How much 'cult leader' was ordered to pay blogger

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much 'cult leader' was ordered to pay blogger

    News ESTHER Rockett last year won a defamation case brought by Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon, now she reveals how much he had to pay.

    Beloved doctor retires after 31 years of compassionate care

    premium_icon Beloved doctor retires after 31 years of compassionate care

    Health "Everywhere you go everyone knows Dr Kerle.”

    Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

    premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

    Crime A Byron Bay teacher was stabbed earlier this year