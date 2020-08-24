Forensics still on scene of suspicious East Lismore death

Forensics on scene at a suspicious death at East Lismore.

FORENSICS are still scouring a home in East Lismore after a woman's body was found on Saturday morning.

The tiny residential street of Rosedale Square is chock-full of police cars and forensic vans this morning.

Police and forensics at a home in Rosedale Square, East Lismore where a woman was found deceased.

Police tape has cordoned off the home where a 60-year-old woman was found deceased when emergency services arrived there around 10.40am on Saturday.

A blue car parked in the driveway is covered in fingerpint dust from forensic examinations.

Forensic officers are bringing tagged evidence out of the home, as others dust rubbish bins outside the property.

In a second police vehicle, uniformed officers are dealing with curious neighbours and passers by.

The deceased woman is yet to be formally identified, however, she is believed to be the occupant.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, have established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.