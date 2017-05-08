22°
Foreigner charged with driving, drug offences

8th May 2017 6:25 AM

A TAIWANESE national has been charged with a drug offence and a driving offence on his way to Nimbin over the weekend.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that on Saturday morning they have received several calls about a Commodore Wagon driving dangerously between Grafton and Casino, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Casino police intercepted the vehicle on Centre Street.

The three occupants were Taiwanese nationals driving from Melbourne to Nimbin.

"The driver was sweating uncontrollably and kept looking towards the luggage in the rear of the vehicle," snr const Henderson said.

Checks revealed he was an unlicensed driver.

Police searched the rear of the vehicle and located 54.5 grams of cannabis in jars, snr const Henderson said.

The man was not eligible for a cannabis caution and was charged with possess prohibited drug and unlicensed driving.

Topics:  crime drugs nimbin northern rivers crime police

