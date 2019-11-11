FORECAST: The weather you need to prepare for this week

HOT, windy conditions are forecast to stoke more devastation tomorrow, with temperatures set to soar into the mid to high 30s.

A total fire ban has been issued for all of NSW today and tomorrow.

Today's fire ban is aimed at preventing any new fires from being lit across the state, in preparation for the peak day of dangerous fire weather tomorrow.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures will sit between 33C and 39C across large areas of northern NSW tomorrow, with some places likely to edge above 40 degrees.

For widespread areas of the region this week, temperatures will not drop below 30C.

Smoke and smoke haze is expected for at least the next week.

It will reach 35C tomorrow in Lismore, around 30C Wednesday and Thursday, 33C on Friday before ramping up again to 37C on Saturday.

Casino is expected to reach 39C tomorrow, 37C on Friday and 39C on Saturday and 34C on Sunday.

BoM's weather situation for tomorrow, winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h tending northwesterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then turning north to northeasterly in the afternoon.

"Overnight temperatures falling to between 13 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39,” BoM forecasts.

"A high pressure system over southeast Australia will gradually shift east to the Tasman Sea,” BoM said.

"A dry cold front will approach from the west on Monday and move through New South Wales on Tuesday and early Wednesday.

"Hot, dry and gusty west to northwesterly winds ahead of the front will generate very dangerous fire weather conditions over a broad area of New South Wales on Tuesday.

"A weak high pressure ridge is forecast to move over the state on Wednesday in the wake of the front.”