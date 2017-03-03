FORECAST: Rain on the radar for another week

SAMSON Challenge contenders may slosh through mud tomorrow but heavy rain shouldn't be an obstacle.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported a chance of thunderstorms and a very high chance of showers (90%) but only six to 10mm of rain in Lismore.
Sunday is looking similar with 5 to 15 mm of rain in the morning and afternoon and possible storms.
There's a high chance of rain continuing today but becoming less likely as the day progresses.
The predicted maximum temperature is 28°C.
Around the region today
Ballina
Maximum temperatures of 29°C with a 90% chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm.
Byron Bay
A top of 27°C with a very high chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm.
Casino
The maximum temperature for today is 30°C and very light showers - 0 to 2 mm - are predicted. Chance of a thunderstorm.