FORECAST: Rain on the radar for another week

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 3rd Mar 2017 9:31 AM
Wet weather is on its way to the region.
Wet weather is on its way to the region. GEORJA RYAN

SAMSON Challenge contenders may slosh through mud tomorrow but heavy rain shouldn't be an obstacle.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported a chance of thunderstorms and a very high chance of showers (90%) but only six to 10mm of rain in Lismore.

Sunday is looking similar with 5 to 15 mm of rain in the morning and afternoon and possible storms.

There's a high chance of rain continuing today but becoming less likely as the day progresses.

The predicted maximum temperature is 28°C.

Around the region today

Ballina

Maximum temperatures of 29°C with a 90% chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm.

Byron Bay

A top of 27°C with a very high chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm.

Casino

The maximum temperature for today is 30°C and very light showers - 0 to 2 mm - are predicted. Chance of a thunderstorm.

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino lismore northern rivers weather

