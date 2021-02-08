Fordham’s awkward radio moment costs him $1k
2GB radio host Ben Fordham was forced to pay a listener $1,000 after an awkward blunder today.
While hosting the station's 2GB For Me competition, Fordham accidentally declared a caller named Kathy the winner of $1,000 despite her not answering the phone correctly.
The competition requires listeners to answer the phone within 15 seconds and say "2GB For Me" to win $100 followed by a code word to win $1,000, however Kathy skipped the first requirement and stated the code word "winner".
"Hang on a moment... Did you say 2GB for me?" Fordham asked Kathy after already announcing that she had won the cash.
"Kathy in fact has not won $1000 from 2GB because she didn't say '2GB for me' but I made the mistake so I'll cover the mistake and I'll pay the $1000 to Kathy because I'm not going to have a situation where I've just told someone they've won $1000 then all of a sudden they don't win $1000."
Fordham said he was unclear about the rules as the competition had not been done in a long time.
"The reason for my confusion is the competition has changed a few times during the life of the concept, so it's the first time I've done it in some time and so I got a little bit mixed up," he said.
"Just going forward, everyone needs to know you only win the $100 if you pick up the phone and say '2GB for me' within the 15 seconds. If you know the code word it jackpots to $1000. If you don't know the code word then it jackpots to $2000 during the Ray Hadley morning show."
