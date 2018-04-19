Ford targets Bathurst gallop in 2018 with 'Commodore killer'

MUSTANGS could be flying around Mount Panorama in just six months with DJR/Team Penske boss Ryan Story revealing the new Supercar may be ready for this year's Bathurst 1000.

As Supercars welcomes the American legend to the V8 grid following Ford's decision to rejoin the sport, Story predicted a prototype of the history-making car could be finished in time for a Bathurst demonstration.

"It is a possibility,'' Story said.

"And something that would be open to doing if the car was ready. We will have some of the best engineers in the world working on the program and it will all start coming together now.''

A 2018 Ford Performance Mustang.

DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing will partner with Ford Performance to build the car already dubbed a "Commodore Killer'' after the famous American manufacturer agreed to part-fund the development of a Mustang Supercar.

It will cost an estimated $2 million to build the car that will officially resurrect Ford's battle with Holden in Australia.

Ford's greatest warrior will once again be the face of the "Blue" revival with Dick Johnson the co-owner of DJR Team Penske.

Ford is coming for Holden. Picture: Supplied

"Throughout the entire history of this team we've never run anything but a Ford,'' Johnson said.

"And it is fantastic to have them back.

"The fact that we will be able to build and race a Mustang in the 2019 Supercars Championship is music to my ears. It's great to be back in the Ford fold, and we'll continue to ensure that we give Ford - and its millions of fans - something to cheer about."

Supercars welcomed the newest addition to the grid with the Mustang to lock horns with the Commodore ZB and the Nissan Altima.

"The Mustang nameplate is one the of the most legendary in the world and we are proud to have it lining up on our grid in 2019,'' said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

The car has already been dubbed the “Commodore Killer’’.

"I know Australians, New Zealanders and our fans around the world will be just as excited as I am to see the Mustang take to our tracks in the world's best Touring car racing.''

Tickford Racing will also run the Mustang with the four car stable to retire their posse of Falcons at the end of the year.

"Having Ford on the Supercars grid with its iconic Mustang is going to be brilliant for the whole sport,'' Tickford owner Rod Nash said.

"Mustang is Ford's halo brand and with its 54th birthday it keeps recording more milestones, but I think having a Mustang Supercar on the grid is going to be a very significant one for the brand in this country.''