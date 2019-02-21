Dick to drive new Mustang in showcase race

Dick Johnson will be the first to take the new Mustang around the track at Adelaide. Picture: Tim Hunter.

MOTORSPORT legend Dick Johnson will be the first driver to drive the new Mustang Supercar at an official race meeting when he lines up at the Supeloop Adelaide 500 alongside Marcos Ambrose and reigning champion Scott McLaughlin.

The trio will be in a three-car showcase next Thursday at 2.45pm, Friday at 1.25pm and Saturday at 12.20pm for 10-minute sessions and Johnson can't wait to return to the Adelaide street circuit behind the wheel.

"When I was approached with the concept the first thing I asked was, 'what's the lap record?'" he said.

"It's been a long time since I've been behind the wheel of a full-spec Supercar and to get the chance to drive the new Mustang is something I'm very much looking forward to.

"Doing it alongside Marcos and Scott is just icing on the cake."

Johnson won in his Group A Ford Mustang at the Adelaide track in the 1985 Adelaide Grand Prix support race and is a three-time Bathurst winner and five-time Australian Touring Car champion.

He is now a co-owner of DJR Team Penske.