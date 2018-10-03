Menu
South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL player Greg Inglis addresses media after his drink driving charge.
Opinion

For the first time in his career, Greg Inglis looks weak

3rd Oct 2018 5:00 AM
FOR the first time in his lengthy career, Greg Inglis looks weak.

Not for anything on-field, but for something off it.

Inglis yesterday had the opportunity to own up and step down as the Kangaroos skipper following his drink driving and speeding charge.

But he chose the easy way out.

In leaving it in the hands of the NRL, in my opinion, Inglis looks a shadow of the player we know and love. Either he should have known better or was misguided.

Alongside the now-retired Johnathan Thurston and Sam Thaiday, he is the most high-profile indigenous player.

Again, he should know better.

He is 31, he definitely should know better.

While the reading of .085 isn't the worst offence the NRL has seen, Inglis should have made his Kangaroos position untenable.

What kind of an example is he setting?

That it's OK to have a few beers and drive?

Since his public apology yesterday the NRL has slapped him with a two-match ban.

He will miss test matches against New Zealand and Tonga.

But they are yet to announce whether he will face any long-term ramifications.

Rugby League has a long history of bad player behaviour, and this real.

This misdemeanour comes only weeks after the Canterbury Bulldogs infamous mad Monday antics, they were slapped with a severe $250,000 fine. One player was fined $10,000 for vomiting in public.

Their crime was repulsive, but largely harmless to the general public.

As we see in our court systems every day, Australians continue put the safety of themselves and others on the line.

But when players of Inglis' stature do it, it sets a ripple effect.

But for him to offer up just an apology, is rather pathetic.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

