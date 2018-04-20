FOR SALE: 10 Northern Rivers businesses on the market
1. Butcher at Ballina
- Ideally located in busy shopping centre close to a major supermarket at 44 Bangalow Road, Ballina NSW 2478.
- Attractive premises, all built new (including plant & equipment) by current owners.
- A most profitable business & strong return for an owner/operator.
- $199,000 + SAV
2. Cafe at Ballina
The Bean Bank Coffee House
- Prominent main street location amidst quality retailers.
- Big takeaway trade, in-house seating for 20 and alfresco for 10.
- New 3 group coffee machine and new "grinder on demand” grinder,
- Easily run - concise menu - trained staff.
- All the basics are present.
3. Goonellabah takeaway shop
Fat Freddys Fish & Chips, Shops 3 & 4/29 Rous Road, Goonellabah NSW 2480
- Potential to expand hours, coffee machine, lunch trade & fresh seafood.
- Well positioned on busy main road, no direct competition
- Unique FOH fit-out best in area, nothing to spend;
- Spacious commercial kitchen set up for easy work flow.
- Most commercial equipment only two years old.
- $77,500 WIWO
4. Bakery at Alstonville
Snowy's Hotbread, Shop 4 Alstonville Plaza
- Excellent Plaza location close to Coles Supermarket.
- Long established for more than 20 years.
- Also selling takeaways and coffee.
- $180,000 WIWO
5. Car wash at Casino
- 1 Cassino Drive, Land Area: 2776m2
- Highway exposure, high traffic area
- Automatic touch free, laser wash, 3 self serve bays, Vacuum area
- 260m2 showroom/warehouse space to lease to provide additional income
- Currently averaging up to $4,800.00 per week
- $1.25m
6. Petrol station, car yard, workshop at Clunes
- The sale consists of the retail shop, automotive repair workshop, caryard with two sheds (one leased) and an office space.
- The busy business at 21-23 Clunes Rd services the village and surrounding farms.
- There is no other fuel outlet for 15km west, 15km east and 10km north
- Freehold site in the middle of the village & comprising 4,087m2.
- The original business opened in 1947 and the selling price includes all necessary plant and equipment on the premises.
- $1.495 million + SAV
7. Independent supermarket at Lismore
Foodworks at 20 Leycester Street, Lismore
- Member of a buying group of up to 400 individual stores.
- Spacious premises.
- Room for expansion.
- Potential to diversify business.
- Convenient location on fringe of city CBD.
- Plant and equipment in good order and includes 3 cold rooms, 1 coolroom, and 1 bulk storage freezer.
- $365,000 + SAV
8. Mullumbimby art gallery
Art Piece Gallery at 70 Burringbar Street, Mullumbimby.
- The possibilities are many and the owner is open to all reasonable offers.
9. Newsagents at Lismore and Ballina
Lismore:
- Ideal location in major shopping centre adjacent to busy supermarket.
- Lots of pedestrian traffic.
- Sale includes NSW lotteries and lotto agency.
- Fit-out only 4 years old. Fully computerised systems.
- Real potential to expand & diversify, particularly with giftware.
- $50,000 + SAV
Ballina:
- Vibrant newsagency, but also Australia Post services, Post Office boxes, ATM, Lotteries/Lotto agency and gift lines.
- A strong and solid business operating for approx last 18 years. A busy suburban location, with Dan Murphy's, Bunnings, Spar supermarket, major Tavern, and speciality shopping in immediate vicinity.
- $120,000 + SAV
10. Juice bar at Byron Bay
Goodies Juice Bar, Shop 2, 20 Johnston Street , Byron Bay
- Enjoys one of the best main street positions in Byron Bay just 20 metres off the main round about and surrounded by all the action.
- The Juice Bar has been operational for over 18 years and perfectly set up to take advantage of the huge tourism traffic of over 2 million visitors per year.
- Brand new 6 year lease
- Plenty of room for expansion
- Fully set up and ready to take over.