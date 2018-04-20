Menu
Northern Rivers businesses up for grabs.
Business

FOR SALE: 10 Northern Rivers businesses on the market

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

1. Butcher at Ballina

  • Ideally located in busy shopping centre close to a major supermarket at 44 Bangalow Road, Ballina NSW 2478.
  • Attractive premises, all built new (including plant & equipment) by current owners.
  • A most profitable business & strong return for an owner/operator.
  • $199,000 + SAV

There are several businesses for sale in the Northern Rivers.
2. Cafe at Ballina

The Bean Bank Coffee House

  • Prominent main street location amidst quality retailers.
  • Big takeaway trade, in-house seating for 20 and alfresco for 10.
  • New 3 group coffee machine and new "grinder on demand” grinder,
  • Easily run - concise menu - trained staff.
  • All the basics are present.

3. Goonellabah takeaway shop

Fat Freddys Fish & Chips, Shops 3 & 4/29 Rous Road, Goonellabah NSW 2480

  • Potential to expand hours, coffee machine, lunch trade & fresh seafood.
  • Well positioned on busy main road, no direct competition
  • Unique FOH fit-out best in area, nothing to spend;
  • Spacious commercial kitchen set up for easy work flow.
  • Most commercial equipment only two years old.
  • $77,500 WIWO

4. Bakery at Alstonville

Snowy's Hotbread, Shop 4 Alstonville Plaza

  • Excellent Plaza location close to Coles Supermarket.
  • Long established for more than 20 years.
  • Also selling takeaways and coffee.
  • $180,000 WIWO

5. Car wash at Casino

  • 1 Cassino Drive, Land Area: 2776m2
  • Highway exposure, high traffic area
  • Automatic touch free, laser wash, 3 self serve bays, Vacuum area
  • 260m2 showroom/warehouse space to lease to provide additional income
  • Currently averaging up to $4,800.00 per week
  • $1.25m

6. Petrol station, car yard, workshop at Clunes

  • The sale consists of the retail shop, automotive repair workshop, caryard with two sheds (one leased) and an office space.
  • The busy business at 21-23 Clunes Rd services the village and surrounding farms.
  • There is no other fuel outlet for 15km west, 15km east and 10km north
  • Freehold site in the middle of the village & comprising 4,087m2.
  • The original business opened in 1947 and the selling price includes all necessary plant and equipment on the premises.
  • $1.495 million + SAV

7. Independent supermarket at Lismore

Foodworks at 20 Leycester Street, Lismore

  • Member of a buying group of up to 400 individual stores.
  • Spacious premises.
  • Room for expansion.
  • Potential to diversify business.
  • Convenient location on fringe of city CBD.
  • Plant and equipment in good order and includes 3 cold rooms, 1 coolroom, and 1 bulk storage freezer.
  • $365,000 + SAV

8. Mullumbimby art gallery

Art Piece Gallery at 70 Burringbar Street, Mullumbimby.

  • The possibilities are many and the owner is open to all reasonable offers.

9. Newsagents at Lismore and Ballina

Lismore:

  • Ideal location in major shopping centre adjacent to busy supermarket.
  • Lots of pedestrian traffic.
  • Sale includes NSW lotteries and lotto agency.
  • Fit-out only 4 years old. Fully computerised systems.
  • Real potential to expand & diversify, particularly with giftware.
  • $50,000 + SAV

Ballina:

  • Vibrant newsagency, but also Australia Post services, Post Office boxes, ATM, Lotteries/Lotto agency and gift lines.
  • A strong and solid business operating for approx last 18 years. A busy suburban location, with Dan Murphy's, Bunnings, Spar supermarket, major Tavern, and speciality shopping in immediate vicinity.
  • $120,000 + SAV

10. Juice bar at Byron Bay

Goodies Juice Bar, Shop 2, 20 Johnston Street , Byron Bay

  • Enjoys one of the best main street positions in Byron Bay just 20 metres off the main round about and surrounded by all the action.
  • The Juice Bar has been operational for over 18 years and perfectly set up to take advantage of the huge tourism traffic of over 2 million visitors per year.
  • Brand new 6 year lease
  • Plenty of room for expansion
  • Fully set up and ready to take over.

    Local Partners