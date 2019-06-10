'For my wife, kids': OAM recipient's humble response

WELL DESERVED: Tucki Tucki resident and 50-year RFS medal holder, John Paisley and his wife Lynette are thrilled withh is OAM.

WELL DESERVED: Tucki Tucki resident and 50-year RFS medal holder, John Paisley and his wife Lynette are thrilled withh is OAM. Sophie Moeller

AFTER following in his father's footsteps as a firefighter, the community-mined John Edwin Paisley said he was humbled to receive an OAM nomination.

Mr Paisley's citation for the Medal of the Order of Australia is for "service to emergency response organisations, and to the community of Wyrallah”.

But the 69-year-old, who lives at Tucki Tucki recently and received his 50 year medal from the NSW Rural Fire Service, said the award was as much his wife's Lyn's, as it was his.

"I am very humbled about this award, I did not expect this,” he said.

Mr Paisley started at Tucki Fire Brigade in 1967, and said having an understanding family allowed him to respond to hundreds of incidents.

"When your pager goes off, well Lyn has been very supportive,” he said,

"And the kids have been very good. Sometimes you are doing something with cattle on the farm or fencing and then you have to head off to the fire station.”

However, while extremely appreciative for what he described as "a great honour,” Mr Paisley said he never did any work in the hopes of getting a gong.

"What you do for the community you do out of the goodness of your heart,” he said.

"I remember following dad around as a kid, he was in the Tucki Fire Brigade.”

Mr Paisley said he wanted to thank the people who nominated him.

"It was really unexpected,” he said with a smile.

"All I have done is to the job as good as I can.”