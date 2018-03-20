Footy star passes on a life lesson

PASSING ON A LESSON: Former NRL player, Nathan Hindmarsh, visited Ballina Coast High School on March 20 to warn students off gambling, based on his own story of addiction.

FORMER rugby league star, Nathan Hindmarsh, packed in at Ballina Coast High School on March 20 to pass a life lesson to students.

Hindmarsh, who played for the Parramatta Eels, NSW and Australia, opened up to the students about his gambling addiction which saw him throw about $400,000 away in losses.

"You lose more than you win,” he told the students.

"Be very careful.”

The visit by the ClubSAFE NSW ambassador to the North Coast was organised by the Warruwi Responsible Gambling program, with support from the Solid Mob anti-smoking program and The Buttery.

Hindmarsh told the students he was first attracted to poker machines through "curiosity”.

He said while many of his mates also had the same curiosity, they were able to walk away from the machines.

"I don't know why I was the one who couldn't stop,” he said.

It was his wife who confronted the former forward about his problem.

He said she had noticed changes in behaviour, like not wanting to go out with his mates if they were going to a venue with poker machines, and also the big changes in the bank account.

He said he at reacted angrily to her suggestion that he had a problem, but decided to seek professional help.

"I thought it (the counselling) was going to be a quick fix,” he said.

After a few sessions, he thought it would be ok to have some small bets, like $20.

But the little flutters started to grow into big flutters very quickly, and he returned to counselling.

He then spoke to his teammates about his gambling addiction, and they told him they knew he had a problem.

But he said they didn't want to confront him as they thought they would be intruding on his personal life.

Hindmarsh said there is a big lesson there: "if you know someone and you think they have a problem, ask them if they're ok.”

He said his teammates, however, were then very supportive, to the point they would hold his wallet when they went out to make sure Hindmarsh didn't have access to money for gambling.

He said he has his addiction under control now.

But he backed that up by telling the students he has a $200 per week limit on money going into his bank account with ATM access, and he has to check with his wife if he needs more cash for living expenses.

That's all a safety measure.

He advised the students to be very careful when it comes to gambling, noting how easy it is now to access gambling apps on mobile phones.

Hindmarsh also visited Casino and spoke at an Aboriginal services forum in Lismore.

As for football, Hindmarsh, who appears on the Fox Sports Footy Show, told the students he thought the game today was "sterile” and "too predictable”.

He said Brian Smith, who was originally from Casino, was his favourite coach, and Johnathan Thurston is the best player.

He also spoke about how ill he would get with nerves in the lead-up to his State of Origina appearances with the Blues, and on game days for his club.