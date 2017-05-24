Footy parents and supporters encouraged to shut up

FOOTBALL supporters, coaches and parents will be encouraged to keep quiet and let the children play on the Northern Rivers this weekend.

Northern NSW Football's Silent Saturday, will be conducted this Saturday, May 27, 2017, across the whole of Northern NSW.

The message is aimed at all coaches, parents and spectators who will be attending under 5 to 11s matches on this day.

This message is especially important to team coaches who have the opportunity to set a great example for their players and the parents by showing that the game is for the players and to refrain from any communication with the instructing referee or game leader.

The objectives of holding a "Silent Saturday" are:

To re-emphasise that the game is for the players and allowing the kids to simply play and have fun.

To give the players a chance to play, learn and enjoy the game on their own.

To completely eliminate the verbal questioning of the game leaders' decisions and/or ability.

To reaffirm to parents and coaches that players do not need constant direction to enjoy their match.

Kids have the right to play without having to hear:

"Wake up! Don't just stand there!"

"You have GOT to be kidding me!"

"Why do I waste my time coming?"

"Watch the game ref"

"Kick it ! Kick it !"

Spectators should refrain from making any verbal comments on the game or direct any comments to the players, referees or coaches - on or off the field.

Clapping IS of course allowed and supporters are encouraged to be creative in how they choose to cheer their child's team - make signs to hold up, bring a scarf in the team's colour and wave it wildly, there are lots of ways to cheer other than verbally.