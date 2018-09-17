Footy grand final or a wedding? It was an easy choice

FIELD OF DREAMS: Lismore Swans players Tony Cowan, 30, and Sophie Haynes, 21, will start married life on the day her women's team play off in the grand final on Saturday.

YOU know its true love when you forgo playing in a footy final for your wedding day.

On Saturday Lismore Swans player, Sophie Haynes, 21, didn't run out onto the ground in red and white in the battle for the women's premiership against Tweed Coast at the Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay.

Instead, Ms Haynes happily walked down the aisle to marry her sweetheart, Lismore Swans reserves team member Tony Cowan, 30.

Ms Haynes, who is about to commence a new job at Lismore Toyota, said it was an easy choice to make.

She said they met three ago when a mutual friend suggested Mr Cowan might be the one to assist the young mechanic.

"We are both mechanics and met when I need some gear to change my car tyres and a friend recommend Tony who worked at Marques Automotives," she said.

"Then I started playing footy after I came to collect Tony one night and Laura Cahill the team captain ran over and asked if I'd like to have a go."

One grand final later, Ms Haynes is now firmly ensconced in the Swans women's back line.

So while her teammates took out the grand final, Ms Haynes and Mr Cowan were married at Summerland House Farm.

"Tony proposed last Christmas," she said.

"It was very romantic."