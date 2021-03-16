Footy club’s toilet block set on fire

Fire crews attended a blaze at the sportsclub in Kingscliff at 2.30am on March 16, 2021. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 347 Kingscliff

Tweed Heads police are investigating a fire at the Kingscliff football club which started in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A NSW Fire & Rescue spokesman said crews from Kingscliff, Tweed Heads and Banora Point attended Shell St in Kingscliff to a building fire at 2.31am.

He said crews worked to contain the blaze until 3.15am.

Fire and Rescue Kingscliff crew posted on social media that they were called to a “bin alight” at the Cudgen Cricket Club.

“On route we noticed flames coming from the eaves of a changing room facility and additional resources were requested,” the post said.

“Crews got to work with a line of hose and crew in breathing apparatus.

“The fire was quickly extinguished with the area of origin being an external shed, however the fire did progress into the eaves causing damage to the changing room facility and cracking across the front side bricks.”

Tweed Heads Police Chief Inspector Mick Dempsey said police attended the football fields at 2.20am.

“A couple of youths were seen to leave the vicinity after police arrived,” Chief Inspector Dempsey said.

He said police were still making inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Tweed Heads police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.