Footy club lights up with new funding

LIGHT 'EM UP: (L-R) Mr Larry Petty - Secretary/Treasurer of the Red Devils Rugby League Club, Hon Ben Franklin MLC, Mr Ben Webber - Captain of the Red Devils Rugby League Club and junior players of the Club.

LIGHT 'EM UP: (L-R) Mr Larry Petty - Secretary/Treasurer of the Red Devils Rugby League Club, Hon Ben Franklin MLC, Mr Ben Webber - Captain of the Red Devils Rugby League Club and junior players of the Club.

BYRON BAY Red Devils home ground is set to be better than ever after receiving funding from the state government for a series of upgrades.

The funding is worth $310,017 and will enable the club to improve their current lighting set-up as well as improve landscaping and the clubhouse.

The main upgrades will consist of LED Smartlux lights installed at the training and main fields, a new awning for the clubhouse, new paths around the ground and clubhouse plus additional downpipes.

Secretary/Treasurer of the Byron Bay Red Devils Rugby League, Larry Petty, said the money will fund extensive upgrades around the club.

“Funds will be spent on new Smartlux LED lighting for the football ground, a new terrace all weather roof structure outside the club and new paving/concreting around the perimeter of the clubhouse,” he said.

MLC Ben Franklin said these upgrades will not only benefit the Byron Bay Red Devils but also the Byron Bay community.

“Sport has always been a meaningful way to bring communities together and support our local team. The new upgrades will modernise the club, making it safer for all spectators and players,” Mr Franklin said.

“The upgrades will also make the facilities multipurpose and allow the club to be used by other community groups such local schools, sporting bodies, fitness groups, indigenous groups, local charities and local businesses,” Mr Franklin said.

Mr Petty said the club was grateful for the funding which will enable the improvements.

“The Byron Bay Red Devils Rugby League Football Club would like to thank the NSW Government for some much needed infrastructure upgrades at Red Devil Park,” Mr Petty said.

“It was a pleasure in having the Hon Ben Franklin MLC supporting such a community based not for profit organisation,” Mr Petty said.

It continues the recent turn of good news for the club, after the NSW Government allowed community sport to return from 1 July.