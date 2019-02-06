Footballer's death leaves family searching for answers

SADLY MISSED: Chris McCormack died unexpectedly last month, leaving family members including his children, Lily and Jye, looking for answers.

CHRIS McCormack was practically born in the Alloway soccer strip, having played for the Bundaberg club since he was just five years old.

But, the sudden passing in late January of the 40-year-old father of two has left a huge hole in the club.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sympathy that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of Chris McCormack," a post on the club's Facebook page reads.

Chris's father John said his son had no known health problems and the family was waiting autopsy results to find out a cause.

"It was a shock," Mr McCormack said of the January 23 death.

"I couldn't think of anything that was wrong with him."

The loving father said his son was a gifted sportsman who was always up for a challenge.

"He played ten pin bowling, soccer and basketball," he said.

"Whatever he tried, he was good at."

ALLOWAY: Chris McCormack played for the local team for most of his sporting life. contributed

Chris had played in representative teams for ten pin bowling when he was 15, but his real flair took place on the football field. "Chris was always a bit smaller than every other kid but he could really run," Mr McCormack said.

Chris even played for ATW in the XXXX state league but returned to his home club shortly after.

Alloway Football Club CEO Craig Brown was a long-time friend and team-mate of Chris's, having played juniors together from under 6s.

"He was one of the toughest players I've played alongside," Mr Brown said. "Especially for his size, he never backed out of anything ... he would always give 140 per cent."

Mr Brown recalled Chris's unique relationship with the referees on the field.

"He used to have a bit of a running battle with a few of the referees," he said.

"He was just always cheeky, but in a nice way. He formed a good relationship with the refs." Mr Brown said over 70 people attended the wake following Monday's funeral.

"He was just cheeky and full of life and everyone that met him was better for it," he said.

Chris saw the value in giving back to the younger generation of footballers and even began coaching teams as a young teen.