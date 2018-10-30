Star ‘almost beheaded, genitals severed’

A FOOTBALLER was found dead in a bush "almost beheaded and with his genitals severed", according to reports.

Sao Paulo star Daniel Correa Freitas, 24, was discovered in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, a city in Brazil's southern state of Parana, on Saturday night, The Sun reports.

A tweet from his Serie A club - the top division in Brazil - posted in the early hours of this morning and confirmed the worst. It read: "The Sao Paulo football club deeply regrets the death of midfielder Daniel Correa Freitas.

"The club sympathises and pays condolences to the athlete's family."

The official cause of death has not been confirmed.

But a detailed report in local newspaper Band B claimed Freitas had been the victim of "torture".

Quoting a municipal guard, the report stated: "From the appearance of the body, it was a very violent situation.

"The man had two deep cuts on his neck, his head was nearly beheaded, and his genitals were severed."

It was claimed that people walking through the area discovered the body.

Daniel Correa Freitas suffered a violent death.

The report went on to claim: "This road (where the body was found) is a bit deserted and already known for the spawning of corpses.

"Everything indicates the man was executed here on the street and dragged for about 30 metres."

Known as Daniel, the attacking midfielder started his career with Botafogo before moving to Sao Paulo in 2015.

He had spent the last two years away from the club on loan, firstly with second-division side Coritiba, before moving to Ponte Preta and then fellow second-tier side Sao Bento - the club he was playing for at the time of his death.

Botafogo were among the clubs to offer their condolences.

A tweet read: "Botafogo regrets the demise of former player Daniel Correa Freitas and expresses solidarity with friends and family."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission