Brownlow medalist released from jail

BEN Cousins has been released from jail after his long-running legal battles came to a head during a hearing last week that saw prosecutors drop the most serious charges he was facing.

The former champion AFL champion was released from jail after charges of stalking and threatening to harm his former partner Maylea Tinecheff were called off at an expedited hearing in Armadale Magistrate's Court.

Ex footballer Ben Cousins arrives at the Armadale courthouse. Picture: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

Cousins, 41, had been due to face trial on September 12 over allegations he repeatedly stalked and threatened Ms Tinecheff, Perth Now reported.

It was alleged by police that the Brownlow Medal winner breached a violence restraining order taken out by Ms Tinecheff a dozen times when he threatened to kill her, bury her alive in a park and take their children to the spot "where you will be able to hear them but not be able to get to them".

Cousins arrives at the Armadale courthouse. Picture: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

But the two most serious charges against the 41-year-old Geelong-born Cousins were withdrawn by prosecutors and he pleaded guilty to the 12 remaining counts of breaching a violence restraining order.

He was sentenced to eight months' jail backdated to include time he has already spent in custody.

Ben Cousins was a six-time member of the All Australian team. Picture: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

It meant the former West Coast Eagle and Richmond midfielder could be released at the weekend and is free of the bail conditions which had recently got him into more legal trouble.

Earlier this month, Cousins was remanded to Hakea Prison again after his bail was revoked because of a diluted urine sample he supplied while claiming to be in the midst of a "rigorous exercise" program, Perth Now reported.

Cousins won the Brownlow Medal in 2005. Picture: Twitter

He had also appeared in court for breaching his bail on July 2 and July 20.