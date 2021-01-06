Menu
A girl clings to balcony railing during dangerous photoshoot on the Sunshine Coast.
News

'Foolish' balcony stunt leaves police furious

Natalie Wynne
5th Jan 2021 10:11 PM | Updated: 6th Jan 2021 8:27 AM
How far would you go in the quest for the ultimate selfie?

One girl has been caught on camera dicing with death in a bid to take a photo, clinging precariously to the side of a high-rise balcony at Mooloolaba.

Witnesses from another unit block filmed the girl during the stunt while a friend took pictures on the 11th floor of Mooloolaba's Seaview Resort.

The video also shows the girl at one point kneeling down onto the ledge so the photographer gets a better angle.

James captured part of the four-minute display from his hotel balcony across the road and said he thought "one slip and she's gone".

"Next photo might have been her on the ground," he told 9 News.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the girl and her accomplice could face charges if caught, labelling the behaviour as "foolish".

"They are putting their lives at risk for something as trivial as a photograph," he told 9 News.

"For me, I just cannot comprehend why a young person, or any person, would be putting their lives at risk for anything as trivial as that.

"These are people that can and should be put before a magistrate."

