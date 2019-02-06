Menu
THE GOODS: Bay Grocer co-owner Sarah Swan is excited to finally open the store which stocks local produce.
THE GOODS: Bay Grocer co-owner Sarah Swan is excited to finally open the store which stocks local produce.
Foodie stars open new shop on the North Coast

JASMINE BURKE
6th Feb 2019 8:00 AM
THE food store Byron Bay "has needed for some time” has opened, led by Byron foodie favourites Sarah Swan and Jeremy Burn (100 Mile Table, Duk).

The team has taken over the space formally known as Green Garage and reinvented it under new branding - Bay Grocer, with a focus on "local, convenience and glorious parking”.

They signed a lease for the Green Garage deli/cafe late last year after the business closed suddenly in June 2018 having gone into liquidation.

Bay Grocer, on the corner of Browning and Tennyson St, offers a grocery and takeaway cafe out front.

The spruced-up features a kitchen garden with the herbs and salad greens grown out front that are used on the menu.

Ms Swan said the whole building looks fresh after having a "beautiful whitewash”.

Breakfast menu highlights include house-made granola, bacon and egg pie and a breakfast sandwich of sausage, roast peppers and hot sauce on a milk bun.

Lunch sees an ever-changing selection of counter salads and sandwiches alongside house-baked sweets.

The starting menu includes a deluxe salad along with sweets including Japanese cheesecake and Allpress Coffee.

"We will also be serving lots of juices and smoothies, plus there will be the option to grab salads to take home with ready-to-go proteins like spiced yoghurt-crusted chicken or fennel-crusted pork belly while more complete grab-and-go take-home meals are a work in progress, as is gelato,” Ms Swan said.

"All our beautiful local farms will also be represented.”

Of their other ventures, 100 Mile Table is on the market but still operating - business as usual in the industrial estate - while negotiations to sell their Byron Bay restaurant DUK are well underway.

Swan has seen the inside of kitchens at The Bayswater Brasserie and Bathers Pavilion in Sydney.

