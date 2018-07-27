Food truck extravaganza showcases local flavours

ON A PLATE: From left, organisers Mat Whalley and Kat Creasey, with food truck vendors at a previous food truck event in the Tweed.

ON A PLATE: From left, organisers Mat Whalley and Kat Creasey, with food truck vendors at a previous food truck event in the Tweed. Liana Turner

FROM Brazilian barbecue to cronuts, there will be plenty of delicious treats to lure the discerning gourmet to Lismore this weekend.

Mullumbimby-raised businesswoman Kat Creasy and partner Mat Whalley have teamed up with the Lismore Turf Club for the Lismore Gourmet Food Truck Festival tomorrow.

But don't expect a legion of food trucks from Queensland to fill up the club, plenty of local businesses will be backing their trucks up at the club to sell their wares.

Brazza BBQ - Brazilian BBQ: Won best food at Splendour in the grass last year. from Cabarita.

Won best food at Splendour in the grass last year. from Cabarita. Peace of Cake Bakeries: Delicious handmade cronuts and donuts, was recently discovered by Movie World who will permanently supply all of their theme parks with delicious baked treats. From Cabarita.

Delicious handmade cronuts and donuts, was recently discovered by Movie World who will permanently supply all of their theme parks with delicious baked treats. From Cabarita. The Veggie Patch: The Eltham Pantry has recently purchased a van from Sydney and its new home in Eltham at the Barefoot Pecan Farm is the perfect match for it's all natural vegan and vegetarian menu. From Eltham.

The Eltham Pantry has recently purchased a van from Sydney and its new home in Eltham at the Barefoot Pecan Farm is the perfect match for it's all natural vegan and vegetarian menu. From Eltham. Haps Juice Bar: Everyone's favourite local juice and smoothie vendor from Lismore.

Everyone's favourite local juice and smoothie vendor from Lismore. Shoza Gyoza - Japanese Gyoza: Using Bangalow free-range pork and an option of vegan fillings. They are handmade and hand wrapped in Clunes.

Using Bangalow free-range pork and an option of vegan fillings. They are handmade and hand wrapped in Clunes. Foods of Indonesia: Indonesian Foods such as Nasi Goreng (Fried Rice) , Mie Goreng (Stir Fry Noodle) , Lumpia (Indonesian Spring Roll) , Dadar Jagung (Corn Fritter) , Rendang (Beef Curry) , Chicken Satay and Nasi Campur. From Lismore.

Indonesian Foods such as Nasi Goreng (Fried Rice) , Mie Goreng (Stir Fry Noodle) , Lumpia (Indonesian Spring Roll) , Dadar Jagung (Corn Fritter) , Rendang (Beef Curry) , Chicken Satay and Nasi Campur. From Lismore. Kat & Fernando: Vegetarian Mexican, 17 years operating on the Northern Rivers, from Nimbin.

Vegetarian Mexican, 17 years operating on the Northern Rivers, from Nimbin. JunkYard Barbecue: American-style smoked meats from a smoker mounted on a trailer. Slow food done fast. From Girards Hill.

American-style smoked meats from a smoker mounted on a trailer. Slow food done fast. From Girards Hill. Byron Burritos: You will find this team dancing in their trailer to some funky beats pumping out delicious fresh Mexican burritos. From Byron Bay.

You will find this team dancing in their trailer to some funky beats pumping out delicious fresh Mexican burritos. From Byron Bay. Space Bars Icecreamery: This dynamic duo has created an amazing name for themselves in the vegan community for their massive milkshakes, sundaes and icecreams, made from plant products. From Lismore.

This dynamic duo has created an amazing name for themselves in the vegan community for their massive milkshakes, sundaes and icecreams, made from plant products. From Lismore. Tornado Potatoes: The team has created a menu of sweet potato, mushroom and spuds on a stick with a range of flavours and toppings. From Lismore.

The team has created a menu of sweet potato, mushroom and spuds on a stick with a range of flavours and toppings. From Lismore. South Indian Food: Authentic South Indian food in a brand new food truck. From Lismore.

Authentic South Indian food in a brand new food truck. From Lismore. Knox & Aya: Coconut icecream made from organic products, with flavours like cocoa, peanut butter, pecan praline, salted caramel and dragonfruit. From Byron Bay.

Coconut icecream made from organic products, with flavours like cocoa, peanut butter, pecan praline, salted caramel and dragonfruit. From Byron Bay. The Cart Cafe: The Cart Cafe is a quality mobile coffee cart selling organic, Fairtrade and locally roasted coffee from Bun Coffee, Byron Bay. The Cart Cafe operates from The Northern Rivers Community Gateway which is a registered charity. They provide a range of welfare and community capacity building programs in the Far North Coast. They operate the Community Hub in Lismore, where they provide free food, showers, washing machines and dryers, street swags and emergency relief assistance for people who are homeless or in crisis.

Ms Creasy, who founded the Design Collective with Mr Whalley, said the food truck markets have been a real success in the area.

"The Design Collective has popped up in many locations across the Northern Rivers in the past three years: Bangalow, Byron Bay, Yamba, Grafton, Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads, Pottsville and Ballina,” she said.

"We and realised that most of the visitors to the events in these towns were from Lismore and we were often asked if we are ever going to host an event in the town.

"I am very excited to be hosting an event in Lismore as this is where my whole family lives and it's been a long time coming to bring the travelling food show to the area.”

The event is a family-friendly activity and people are encouraged to take a picnic blanket.