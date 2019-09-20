'FOOD PORN': How this photographer makes food look sexy

TASTEFUL SHOT: Byron Bay food photographer Nelly Le Comte shares her artistic inspiration for her latest subject - garlic - from Northern Rivers Garlic.

MAKING the humble clove of garlic look sexy is just another day at the office for Nelly Le Comte.

Describing her most recent subject as round, luscious, curvy and bulbous, one could think the Byron Bay food photographer was talking about producing an image of something entirely different.

Producing mouth-watering images local food and produce for clients on the Northern Rivers for the last several years, her photos more often than not earn the title of 'Food porn'.

At a recent Northern Rivers Food networking event, the photographer used her latest client Northern Rivers Garlic to explain how she works with her customers and how she captures her tasteful images.

"I work very closely with my client to figure out exactly what they want to achieve," she said.

"I really go deep into the product and really study the product, I look into it, every angle, it's shape. The garlic is beautiful.

"The things I see I try to enhance, looking closer I see the colours in the garlic is magenta and a little bit of champagne in it, so those are the colours I pick up for props and things around it."

She said Jenny from Northern Rivers Garlic was so over the moon with her alluring garlic shots, she had hung them in her kitchen.

"Once you have tasted this locally-grown garlic, you will never buy produced from overseas again," Nelly said.

As photographer with 30 years' shooting experience, Le Comte, who hails from Holland said she was most passionate about food photography because unlike the fashion and beauty industry food didn't have an attitude.

"Food is just beautiful and sits there patiently until I'm ready. It's stunning, the shapes of food are beautiful to shoot," she said.

Le Comte said she drew on artistic inspiration from the world around her.

"The people around me inspire me too, I live with my husband, daughter, dog and several alpacas in Byron Bay's hinterland," she said.

"But of course, food inspires me, I love working out how I can play with light and make it fall onto my subject. I shoot 90 percent food."

Her self-published cook cook "Byron Bay - a taste of the region", released as few years ago combines her love of food, styling and photography.

Le Comte said to watch this space in terms of producing her sixth Cook book, which was always a "highly secretive operation".

She's worked with local clients such as Brookfarm, Byron Bay Chilli Company, Duck Creek Macadamia, Byron Baking Co, The Loft in Lismore, the Ocean Shore Tavern, off course in Ocean Shores and many more. She produced the Byron Bay Cookbook, featuring the best restaurants and cafe's in the Northern Rivers.

For more about Le Comte and to take a sneak peek at more images, head to: https://www.nellylecomtephotography.com.au/