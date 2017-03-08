Food part of future economy

LORRAINE Gordon said she talked too long at Richmond Valley Council's Back to Business Week event because she had so much to say about agriculture, tourism and the business of farming.

The 70-strong audience at the Casino RSM Club hung on her every word as she described the way the $15 million Farming Together program bought bright ideas to life.

As Farmer Co-operatives and Collaboration program director, Ms Gordon oversees the Farming Together pilot program which will run for two years. The focus of the program is collaboration between farmers.

"We need to produce 69% more food to feed everyone in 2050," Ms Gordon said.

Changes were needed in agriculture, she said.

"Science is focused on petri-dish food, fake food. This is not what consumers want."

The answer was sustainable agriculture, she said.

"Consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it is produced and that it is sustainable."

Farming Together is finding ways to bring ideas into action.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis emphasised the need to link more with the "activity in South East Queensland so "We keep our kids here with jobs and investment."

Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said they were preparing a new Community Strategic Plan.

The panel on the day included Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, CEO Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers Alex Smith, Parker & Kissane solicitor Sandra Binney, CEO Northern Cooperative Meat Company Simon Stahl, and owner of Wilkinson Business Solutions Danny Wilkinson.