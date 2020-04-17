Food manufacturer stepping up safety during Covid-19

Scott Tulloch has ramped up safety measures at his business, Farmer Jo in Mullumbimby.

Scott Tulloch has ramped up safety measures at his business, Farmer Jo in Mullumbimby.

MUCH of the country has been shut down due to Covid-19 but our food producers are still working hard.

Muesli makers Farmer Jo have been boosting safety at their Mullumbimby-based production site.

Owner Scott Tulloch said staff members’ temperatures were being checked upon arrival and while the kitchen was already subject to a stringent cleaning process, now all common areas are being sanitised and made spotless.

They’re going so far as to wipe down car door handles, he said.

“The first day, I came into the office and it smelled like a hospital had farted in it,” Mr Tulloch said.

This was far removed from the usual delicious muesli smell of his workspace, but well worth it.

Mr Tulloch said the business had absorbed price rises from “many suppliers”.

He said the ongoing operation of Shoobridge Transport and the fact they supply large supermarkets has helped them.

“If this was five years ago, we’d be in the same situation as many others because we were just (supplying) cafes,” he said.

He said they’d been donating muesli to some schools, community organisations and even emergency service workers in the hope “a wee bit of muesli might make them smile”. Farmer Jo has received some kindness too; their landlord offered a rent reduction early on during the pandemic.

The business is still employing 32 staff.

“It’s a testing time for all of us,” he said.

“Running a food business in a regional area is challenging in itself,” he said.

“Add a global virus pandemic into the mix, and we’re feeling more like hygiene busters than muesli makers.

“We operate under strict SQF accreditation which means we already have to run a very tight ship to ensure food safety, cleanliness standards, business systems, and overall effective operations.

“Normally we have two sanitisation shifts per day, five days a week. Now, we’ve amped it right up to keep our staff healthy and our product safe, while trying to keep rolling with a business as usual attitude.”

He said the new approach involved “super strict sanitisation drills” and a new “sanitation professional” who comes each day to clean “basically every surface” like pens, Stanley knives, taps, keyboards and window handles. Anything that enters the loading dock is fully sanitised before being brought into the “clean zone”.

“The same goes for pallets of stock we send out.” he said.

“Even though we’re squeaky clean inside our HQ, we know this virus can live on cardboard for 24 hours, and stainless steel is 72 hours, so we zap any risks by giving everything, at every stage of the process, a complete sanitisation.”

While staff would once mingle between shifts, the day and night shifts are now separated; if someone falls ill, the whole shift will need to be quarantined.

“We’ve also had to stop all non-essential production workers from coming to HQ,” he said.

“We used to pride ourselves on the office vibe; great playlists, yummy snacks on tap, desk dancing and laughs as standard.

“It’s hard to keep the energy and momentum up when we’re all separated, but it’s the only way.

“It all feels so strange, and even though we don’t know what tomorrow holds, we do know that every action we are taking counts and can go a long way to protect us as a small family business, to provide safety and security for our staff, and to continue to provide top quality products for you as our customers,” Mr Tulloch said.