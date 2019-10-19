Food industry 'packaging' a punch

POOL OF KNOWLEDGE: Mount Warning Spring Water's Tessa Martin will be part of the panel discussion.

POOL OF KNOWLEDGE: Mount Warning Spring Water's Tessa Martin will be part of the panel discussion. Scott Powick

WHEN it comes to food packaging, the region's food industry is being encouraged to think outside the box.

Next Tuesday, Northern Rivers Food will come together alongside two national packaging experts, Gwen Blake and Joe Foster, to explore ways the industry can improve food packaging.

Gwen Blake has managed packaging and identity design projects for some of Australia's best-known supermarket brands including Sunrice, Nestle and Woolworths, while Joe, the Australian Packaging Professional of the Year for 2019, will explore the history of flexible packaging, the basic functions and formats currently available in the market, and finish by discussing the future of flexibles and the huge challenges we face in helping curb plastic waste.

This vital food industry workshop will be followed by a panel discussion with Mount Warning Spring Water's Tessa Martin and Byron Bay Coffee Company's Annie Chapelle; two Northern Rivers' companies which have recently undertaken packaging rebrands.

The event will be expertly moderated by Stone & Wood's co-founder Jamie Cook.

Tickets are still available for those interested in contributing and sharing ideas on how to create sustainable packaging solutions.

The Innovation in Packaging Workshop will be held at Ballina RSL from 9.00am to 12.30pm Tuesday, October 22.

Bookings: online.