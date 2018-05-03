Food hub on menu near airport

A PROPOSAL to rezone land north of Tyagarah Airport with the potential to transform four hectares of unused land into a food hub has been endorsed by Byron Shire Council.

A PROPOSAL to rezone land north of Tyagarah Airport with the potential to transform four hectares of unused land into a food hub has been endorsed by Byron Shire Council. Cathy Adams

A PROPOSAL to rezone land north of Tyagarah Airport with the potential to transform four hectares of unused land into a food hub has been endorsed by Byron Shire Council.

Mayor Simon Richardson said the concept ticked all the boxes and confirmed informal discussions between council and two of the shire's flagship food brands had taken place already.

"We are committed to utilise the piece of land alongside the airstrip for the development of industrial capacity and the creation of employment within the shire,” Cr Richardson said.

"Industrial land is lacking in Byron Shire and we want to get a good outcome for the community.

"Some of Byron's best loved and recognisable local companies need space to grow and the location offers immediate access to the motorway as well as great visibility.

"We have resolved to support this and will be moving to convene a workshop to get community and industry feedback very soon.”

At last month's meeting of council it was resolved to "initiate a Planning Proposal over ... land currently zoned RU2 Rural Landscape, to amend the Byron Local Environmental Plan 2014 to apply a zoning of IN1 General Industry to that area and ... forward the planning proposal to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for ... determination”.

If that all goes to plan a workshop will be held with staff prior to the June council meeting to "discuss progression of an EOI process related to the site”.

Cr Richardson said the proposed Bangalow food hub had been withdrawn, because it was too big and in the wrong place.

"I believe with council as the landlord on this new proposal, local food-related businesses can have the confidence to move forward,” he said.