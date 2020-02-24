Food festival to dish up a ‘musical feast’

PERFORMERS: Brisbane-based octet The Steele Syndicate will perform at the Norco Eat the Street in March. Photo: Supplied

PATRONS of this year's Norco Eat the Street food festival will be able to enjoy much more than just delicious locally-produced food.

According to Lismore City Council, the 2020 event is set to be bolstered by a top billing of local and visiting musical acts.

Events officer and stage programmer Virginia Waters said once you have tantalised your tastebuds, head over to the Southern Cross University entertainment stage and "excite your ears" with local talent and the Brisbane-based octet Steele Syndicate.

"For those who like an eclectic, genre-bending sound that re-imagines elements of old school funk, reggae, ska and indie rock, Steele Syndicate is the band for them," she said.

Ms Waters said this year's Eat the Street is "much more than a celebration of wonderful food with some great performers entertaining foodies between noon and 9pm".

"We are excited to provide local performers with the opportunity to perform at Norco Eat the Street," she said.

"With some of Southern Cross University's top musicians on show we hope to highlight the abundance of talent we have in the region."

Local performers include SCU student and talented singer and songwriter Joe Conroy, who has just released his debut EP.

"Our line-up of artists will be sure to get everyone up and grooving, adding to a great day of food and entertainment," Ms Waters said.

Other musicians expected to perform include Kiss My Boots, Uncle Billy Smith, Missus Hippy and the Lovehandles, The Magnificence, Blue Skillet Rovers, Timbuktu and the Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Eat the Street will be held in Magellan and surrounding streets on Saturday, 14 March from 12pm to 9pm.

There will be more than 50 stalls offering tasting plates, plus boutique drinks and beverages, homegrown produce and locally made products.

For more information visit https://www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au/