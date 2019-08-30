Food event's future still not fully decided

TEAM: Ron K and Michelle Campbell from One Fine Kitchen, Lismore Eats organiser Jacob Stone and Aaron Hargraves from Spice Pirate BBQ just before for the first Lismore Eats event in 2018.

THE future of monthly food event Lismore Eats is about to be decided.

Organiser Jacob Stone said personal and seasonal issues made it impossible for the event to go ahead in July and August.

"In September, it will most likely won't happen,” he said.

"Unfortunately, I've had personal issue arises also, so that's what's happening.

"I am looking at trying to get it back by the end of the year, but not under the same look and feel.”

Stone said there will have to be changes in order to bring the event back.

"I want to make it bigger and better for our patrons, and our stall holders,” he said.

"In the next week or two I'm going to release a customer service survey via Facebook to gauge what customers are looking for in regards to a food event, because we have a great range of local food operators here and we want to keep this happening in Lismore.”

The organiser said Lismore Eats may need some support from Lismore City Council to come back.

"Working with the council could assist in the marketing side, I know that this council and the community really do support events, and our local food trails,” he said.

"My initial approach to the event did not involve council as much as what I am planning to in the future, so I hope this helps promote the event further.”

Lismore Eats was schedule for the final Friday of every month at the Lismore Showgrounds.

The event was launched by Mr Stone last September, and was designed as a sit-in dining event, where people could enjoy different foods and live entertainment, with a couple of take away options added to the menu.