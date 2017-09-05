Food and fun at Lismore's Fusion Festival

WELCOME: Mahmudur Rahman, of Bangladesh, shares his vision of community in the photographic and poetry exhibition.

AS SPRING brings warmth and growth to our region, the Fusion Festival at Southern Cross University will follow suit with exciting, informative and fun-filled opportunities to learn from and celebrate our diverse communities.

The annual event celebrates the university's cultural diversity at each of its campuses: Lismore, Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast.

The Lismore festival kicks off today at 11.30am and will feature international food-tasting, world music, dance performances, workshops and interactive cultural displays.

Contemporary Aboriginal artist Michael Philp will facilitate the "Who Am I?” workshop which investigates our sense of identity, belonging and connection.

The workshop is free.

Colours of Humanity, a student and staff photographic and poetry exhibition, is on show in the library.

The winner of the best photograph is Southern Cross Plant Science PhD candidate Mahmudur Rahman from Bangladesh. Mahmudur's photo documents the flood recovery volunteer effort in Lismore.

"I'd like to acknowledge and thank all of the volunteers who worked to bring the Lismore community back from the devastation of the recent floods,” Mahmudur said.

"I now ask everyone to think about the disaster being faced by people in my homeland with the floods they are experiencing currently.”

Kate Stroud, a graduate of the university, is coordinating the festival line-up at Lismore campus.

"I am honoured to have been invited back for a second year to help facilitate the Lismore campus Fusion Festival as it provides me with the opportunity to combine many of my passions,” she said.

The Fusion Festival is a free event, open to Southern Cross University students and staff and to the public.

To view the full festival program visit www.scu.edu.au/fusion.