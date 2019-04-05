Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GROUP: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, is a soulful R'n'B band formed in 2013.
GROUP: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, is a soulful R'n'B band formed in 2013.
Whats On

Folk and vintage R'n'B that's tearing at the seams

by Javier Encalada
5th Apr 2019 10:42 AM

TEARING At The Seams is the latest album release by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

Released last March, the album has produced five hit singles: You Worry Me, A Little Honey, Coolin' Out (featuring Lucius), Hey Mama and Say It Louder.

He grew up in rural Missouri, learning to play the drums at age seven and joining his family's Gospel Band.

When Rateliff was 13, his father was killed in a car crash. As a result he taught himself guitar and began writing his own songs.

Speaking from Denver, Colorado, Rateliff said his Bluesfest show will feature all eight members of his band.

"I'm excited to bring the full band, and we are much better band from the last timer we played there," he said.

"We will offer a mix of both records and we have a lot of covers, but we have so many of our own songs we don't have to do anybody else's.

"Usually, depending on our time slot or the area we are in, we pick songs that may be more popular."

Rateliff said he is working on a new solo album but he will probably keep the Byron Bay show focused on the band's music work.

"I'd love to play some new material but it depends on how much I get done before the festival."

  • At Bluesfest Byron Bay on Sunday, April 21, from 6.30pm at Mojo and on Monday, April 22, from 5.30pm at Crossroads stage.
bluesfest byron bay nathaniel rateliff rnb
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tempting pokie machine glitch lands men in court

    premium_icon Tempting pokie machine glitch lands men in court

    Crime THE "great temptation" ended with the Casino men, aged 47 and 32, facing court and apologising to the owner of the pub.

    Surf rage accused to face court for hearing

    premium_icon Surf rage accused to face court for hearing

    Crime Police allege the Lennox Head man held a woman's head underwater

    • 5th Apr 2019 9:50 AM
    Bluesfest blames Byron Council for parking fee debacle

    premium_icon Bluesfest blames Byron Council for parking fee debacle

    Business Festival is currently refunding parking fees

    Behind the scenes of planning a funeral

    premium_icon Behind the scenes of planning a funeral

    Business $1m upgrade to make final goodbye a little easier