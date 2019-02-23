Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Waratahs' Israel Folau headsd for the tryline in the first half of the Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo.
The Waratahs' Israel Folau headsd for the tryline in the first half of the Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo.
Rugby Union

Folau stars as Waratahs scrape home 31-30 in Japan

23rd Feb 2019 5:33 PM | Updated: 5:36 PM

THE NSW Waratahs have survived an enormous Super Rugby fright from the Sunwolves, scraping home 31-30 thanks to a record-breaking double from Israel Folau.

The Japanese side came painfully close to pulling off a boilover on Saturday in Tokyo, only denied victory when five-eighth Hayden Parker skewed a late dropped-goal attempt.

Under pressure from Karmichael Hunt, Parker couldn't land his attempt from straight in front of the posts, ending a game in which the Kiwi's accurate goalkicking kept the Sunwolves in touch.

The visitors scored five tries to three but ill-discipline and poor handling let them down again, as was the case in last week's opening 20-19 loss to the Hurricanes.

It almost cost them dearly against the competition's wooden-spoon favourites, with the visitors forced to spend most of the last 10 minutes defending grimly after winger Gerhard van den Heever's second try pulled the Sunwolves to within a point.

The Waratahs had cause to thank Wallabies fullback Folau, the game's most-dangerous attacking player, who crossed twice within five minutes midway through the first half.

The first came from a slick Hunt offload and the second was typical Folau, who left a trail of defenders in his wake.

It lifted the 29-year-old to 58 Super Rugby tries, one ahead of Joe Roff for the most by an Australian.

Folau sits one try behind the record-holder, retired Blues flyer Doug Howlett.

That milestone will mean little to Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson, whose team have averaged 40-point wins over the Sunwolves in their three previous meetings. Last year, it was 77-25 in Sydney.

The visitors' other first-half try was an opportunistic effort from inside centre Kurtley Beale.

Back-rower Jack Dempsey burrowed over soon after the break, followed by a penalty try as the Sunwolves conceded a series of infringements on their line.

- AAP

More Stories

Show More
gerhard van den heever hayden parker israel folau jack dempsey karmichael hunt kurtley beale super rugby the sunwolves the waratahs
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Surf festival rivals cyclonic swells

    premium_icon Surf festival rivals cyclonic swells

    News 'We are lucky that it brought a bit of swell for the surfers'

    Olivia to sell Ballina getaway

    premium_icon Olivia to sell Ballina getaway

    News Grease star to sell Ballina getaway

    Labor vows to end 'war on cyclists'

    premium_icon Labor vows to end 'war on cyclists'

    News Labor's $12 million cycling pitch

    Surf's up despite hazardous waves

    premium_icon Surf's up despite hazardous waves

    News Crowds watch surfers ride cyclonic swell