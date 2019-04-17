Focus turns to Modifieds at speedway

Sam Bruggy will compete in the V8 Dirt Modified Nationals at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this weekend.

THE V8 Dirt Modified Nationals on Saturday and Sunday at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway is a forerunner to greater emphasis on the division in future seasons.

The Nationals will now become an annual event at this time of year and, judging by the strong entry list for this weekend, the race will only grow in status.

Many of the big names in east coast V8 Dirt Modified racing have entered and fans will see plenty of track action from the very fast and spectacular, wheel-hiking race cars.

There will be a preliminary feature race on Easter Saturday night in the build-up to Easter Sunday night when the weekend will culminate with the V8 Dirt Modified Nationals grand final over 35 laps.

The division in Lismore is very exciting and very popular - it's high speed action the fans want to see.

"The V8 Dirt Modifieds are very popular in our region and the standard of racing is what Lismore has become noted for,” promoter David Lander said.

"The fans like their brand of racing and I have decided to feature V8 Dirt Modifieds more next season because of their widespread appeal.”

But Lander says the focus on V8 Dirt Modifieds will not be to the detriment of other divisions.

"We have to accommodate quite a few categories during our 16 nights of racing each season and we have to perform a juggling act to ensure every class gets adequate racing,” he said.

"But with V8 Dirt Modifieds and Wingless Sprints two of our biggest attractions, we have to also ensure the public gets what they want.”

Next season nine of the 16 fixtures will feature V8 Dirt Modifieds as top billing.

Meanwhile, leading drivers from New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria will race for honours in the Castrol V8 Dirt Modified Nationals this weekend.

Queensland entry Sam Bruggy will be among the contenders.

He has the latest race equipment and if he performs well in the heats it will go a long way toward earning him a good starting spot on the grid.

Wingless Sprintcars and several other race categories will support the V8 Dirt Modifieds.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.