Focus shifts to semi-finals

STEADY HAND: Western Suns pitcher Maddux Stivey at the Australian Senior League Baseball Championship at Albert Park, Lismore, today. SMP Images / Baseball Australia

WESTERN Suns and Brisbane Metro progressed to semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Senior League Baseball Championship at Albert Park, Lismore.

The Suns made it through to the final four in Lismore for a second-straight year with a 9-1 win over Adelaide Titans on diamond one.

Western raced to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back.

Maddux Stivey opened the scoring with an RBI-single before Bailey-Jay Cooke stole home to double their advantage.

Conor Parry's two-run single extended the Suns' lead to four runs.

The Titans answered back with a run in the second but struggled to produce offence.

Adelaide was kept to just one hit by Stivey and Western Suns relief pitchers Joshua Dass and Michael West.

Dass worked two scoreless innings after Stivey struck out six batters in four and 2/3 innings.

Parry finished with a game-high four runs batted in.

The Suns will face the winner of tonights quarter-final between Hills Blue and Twins at 12.15pm.

Brisbane Metro will face either Macarthur or Sunraysia Giants in the second semi-final at 3.30pm after holding off a fast finishing Manly today.

Metro prevailed 7-5 after Manly scored four runs in the top of the seventh to make a late rally.

Brisbane starter Jackson Grounds worked six impressive innings, striking out eight batters.

Grounds and Caylan Van Hilst led the Metro offence with two runs batted in.

Billy Richters, Callum Wallace and John Lemm also drove in runs for the Queensland charter.

Thomas Butler and Luke Brown led Manly's offence, both recording two runs batted in.

Earlier in the week, Macarthur and Hills Blue established themselves as early contenders.

The NSW duo topped their pools with perfect 3-0 records after collecting hard-fought wins at Albert Park on Tuesday.

Macarthur starting pitcher Damian Eagles tossed a complete game shut-out in a 4-0 win over Adelaide Titans to seal top spot in Pool B

Eagles struck out three hitters and gave up just three hits in a dominant seven innings outing.

Jacob Veres put Macarthur on top with a two-out RBI-single in the first innings.

They added three runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal a third win in as many attempts.

Owen Glover finished with two runs batted in to provide offensive support for Eagles.

Hills Blue overturned an early deficit against Brisbane Metro to remain unbeaten following pool play.

A three-run third innings put Hills on top on their way to an 8-3 win on diamond two.

William Edwards and Riley Watson both drove in two runs for Hills Blue.

Western Suns powered past Sunraysia Giants 15-5 to record their second win in Pool B.

The Australian Senior League Championship wraps up with the gold medal game at 5pm Friday.

See the Northern Star tomorrow for a semi-final wrap.